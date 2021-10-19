Viola Kathryn Felt

Viola Kathryn (Ingalls) Felt of Princeton, MN passed away of natural causes on October 15, 2021 at Sterling Pointe Assisted Living.
Born August 17, 1919, 5th child out of 9 children born to Andrew (Jack) Ingalls and Catherine (Mcfadden) Ingalls.
She married Loren Samuel (Buck) Felt on May 7, 1941 until he died September 7, 1981 at the age of 62.
Viola was full of Life! She loved playing cards, snowmobiling, and taking long walks, enjoying nature. Viola loved to travel. She had gone through 48 states, along with Italy and Ireland.
She loved her farm in Eyota Township (Olmsted County). While there, they raised cattle and horses. Viola lived there 30 years before moving to Princeton, MN.
Viola is survived by her son, Ronald Loren Felt of Princeton, MN; her daughter, Diana Lynn (Felt) Zeroth of Princeton, MN; as well as many grandchildren, great, and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and daughter, Victoria Kathryn (Felt) Geier, daughter-in-law, Karen (Higgins) Felt, and granddaughter Jonette (Geier) Barnhardt.
Viola will be remembered for her great zest for life and the Lord. We will miss you greatly.
The funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. on October 21, 2021 at the Church of St. Francis with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Visitation was held 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.. Interment was in Union Cemetery in Pleasant Grove Township.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.
