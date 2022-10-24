Victoria Ilean (Curtis) Angstman, age 85, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on October 20, 2022, after several years of declining health.

Vicki was born September 16, 1937, in Isanti, Minnesota to Victor and Irene (Heckenlaible) Curtis. The eldest of five children, she graduated from Cambridge High School in 1955. On October 1, 1955, Vicki married Roger Angstman. The couple was blessed with four sons. Together they raised their family on the family farm southwest of Princeton.

