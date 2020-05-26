Verna Ady (Arnhold) passed away peacefully in Princeton, MN on May, 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jesse Ady, married for 60 years. Verna is survived by her daughter, Patricia “Pat” Ady Nelson of Zimmerman, MN; her grandsons, Dr. Jeffrey K. Nelson of Williamsburg, VA (and wife Wendy) and Christopher Ady Nelson of Hopkins, MN (and wife Lisa) and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Drenkow (Nelson) and husband Shea, Meggie Nelson, and Jesse Nelson. She is also survived by her sister Ida Mae Haugen and many nieces and nephews. Verna was born in Sherburne County, MN on July 24, 1918 to parents J.H. and Ida Minks Arnhold. She graduated from Princeton High School and attended teacher training at St. Cloud State University. Verna married the love of her life, Jesse Ady, on June 10, 1940 in Elk River, MN. She lived all of her married life on the Ady Family Farm located in Zimmerman, MN. They welcomed their daughter Pat in 1941. Verna will be remembered for her devotion to the Zimmerman Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and youth guide, taught Bible school, was active in the woman’s society, and chaired the annual Smorgasbord for many years – her pizza casserole was the best! Verna moved to Princeton, MN 14 years ago. Verna was fortunate to receive loving and devoted care from her daughter Pat for many years. Verna lived an active life and loved every moment of it. Her favorite things were gardening, baking, lawn care, crocheting, reading, playing Yahtzee, and doing word puzzles. Amongst her passions was a love for world travel with her husband Jesse. These activities were her special recipe to living independently for over 100 years! Verna’s love and joy was her family. Her handcrafted quilts, crocheted blankets, and recipes will live on in our hearts. There was never a joke that she could pass up or a funny trick she couldn’t play on us all to get a good laugh. We are blessed to have had the time to learn, love, and laugh with Grandma Ady. She will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please share memorials to the Freshwaters Methodist Church, Choir Fund, Princeton, MN. The family wishes to share a special thank you to the loving staff of the Caley House and Fairview Home Care and Hospice.
