V. “Big Tom” Thomas Brown, age 81 of St. Peter and formerly of Milaca, passed away on December 4, 2019 surrounded by family in St. Peter. Memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, St. Peter with visitation at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Inclusion Body Myositis Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com. Tom was born March 23, 1938 in Austin, MN to Vernon L. and Blanche (Wojciechowski) Brown. He was raised in Austin and is a graduate of St. Augustine Catholic School. He then furthered his education at South Dakota State College, graduating with his pharmacy degree. He was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Gutormson on June 17, 1961 in Redfield, SD. Vernon worked as a pharmacist in Elk River before purchasing Presley Drug in Milaca, which he operated for 25 years. He then worked for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Ne-la-Shing Clinic in Onamia for 9-1/2 years before retiring. Tom enjoyed wintering in Hemet, CA for many years. He and Shirley moved to St. Peter in 2016 to be closer to family. He was a gun and coin collector and also enjoyed cars, specialty auctions, following the activities of his children and grandchildren, and celebrating with family and friends. Tom is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Shirley; children: Laurie (Bill DeVore) Brown and Tom (Dawn) Brown; grandchildren: AnnMarie Brown and Thomas Brown; siblings: Virginia (Richard) Brey, Suzanne (Kerry) Frederick, Richard (Mary) Brown and Dolores (Larry) Haugen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.