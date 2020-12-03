Tony Arthur Hanson, 62, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away on December 2, 2020, of congestive heart failure at the Elim Home in Princeton. Tony was born on March 5, 1958, in Princeton and graduated in 1976 from Princeton High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. He was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church until he moved in 1992. Tony is survived by his parents, Merlin and Karen (Rust) Hanson; sisters, Tracie Hanson Pelton (Michael), and Trudy Figueiredo (Alex); nephews, Patrick Kiloran, Julian Figueiredo, Jonah Figueiredo, and Graham Pelton. Tony was a resident of Camphill Village in Sauk Centre, Minnesota for over 26 years where he worked for the Village’s farm, weaver, and bakery, as well as represented them on Camphill’s Special Olympics bowling and track teams. Tony was known as a “gentle giant.” He enjoyed drawing, painting, going to movies, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved watching the Minnesota Vikings, riding snowmobiles and motorcycles. Tony was a natural with young children, and they enjoyed being around him. We will miss his kind spirit, his ever-present sense of humor, and that big welcoming smile. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton. Obituary and online condolences can be found at www.williamsdingmann.com.
