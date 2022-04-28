Timothy John Enger, age 73 of Princeton, MN, passed away on April 27, 2022.
Gathering of Family and Friends to celebrate Tim's life held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.
Tim was born to William and Ruth (Monson) Enger on February 26, 1949, in Redwood Falls. He graduated from Princeton High School where he was very involved in athletics, and Tim was very proud to be inducted into the Princeton High School Hall of Fame.
He would say his life started on June 6, 1970, which was the day he married his beautiful wife, Connie (Boehm) Enger in Princeton. Together they had two children, Melissa and Michael.
Tim started his career as a Deputy Sheriff in Mille Lacs County. After the arrival of their children, he spent the majority of his working career at The Princeton Union-Eagle/ECM Publishers, Inc., where he worked for over 30 years. Tim was able to spend his retirement golfing, having Monday meetings with friends, and enjoying his home and beautiful yard. Tim even came out of retirement and made a debut as a part time CEO of Cartwright Realty.
He loved spending time with his family and being an active part of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's lives. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Tim is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Melissa (Mike Short) of Zimmerman; son, Michael Enger of Princeton; grandchildren, Ashley (Brett) Cloutier, Allyson McAlpine, Tyler McAlpine, Lucas Enger, Remi Enger, and Samantha Enger; great-grandchildren, Harper and Berkley Cloutier; siblings, Thomas (Mona) Enger, Mark (Mary) Enger, Susan Enger, Carol (Richard) Fillafer, and Dawn (Tim) Doyle; mother-in-law, Delphine Boehm; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Ruth Enger; and other relatives and friends.
