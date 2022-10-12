Thomas "Tommy" Alvin Shea

We are sad to announce the passing of Thomas "Tommy" Alvin Shea, age 57. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 24, 2022. He was born to Joe and Margaret Shea of Princeton on July 20, 1965. He was the 13th of 14 children.

After high school, Tom began a career laying cement block. He suffered for years with back problems but was always full of fun and adventure.

