We are sad to announce the passing of Thomas "Tommy" Alvin Shea, age 57. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 24, 2022. He was born to Joe and Margaret Shea of Princeton on July 20, 1965. He was the 13th of 14 children.
After high school, Tom began a career laying cement block. He suffered for years with back problems but was always full of fun and adventure.
Tom loved to travel. After retirement, he traveled to Belize, Machu Picchu, Cuba and Mexico to name a few and hiked 82 miles of the Appellation trail.
He was the proud parent to son Joe and daughters Sara and Jesse. Grand-dad to his beloved grandchildren Mya, Nolan, Miles, River and Gigi.
He is preceded in death by dad Joseph; brothers Michael, Kevin and Tony; nephews Jason and Craig.
He is survived by his mother Margaret; brothers Patrick and Christopher; sisters Peg, Monica, Kerry, Coco, Laurie, Tammy, Sally, and Kelly.
Tommy was a fun loving, kind and generous father, brother, son and friend. His smile and contagious laugh will be sadly missed.
