Thomas A. Kvamme (1947-2023) was born in Benson, Minnesota to Norwegian immigrants and graduated from Benson High School in 1965. He joined the U.S. Navy and became a radio operator, floating into some of the most active areas of Vietnam during that war. Tom went to college at Normandale and Mankato State for journalism. He spent decades working in the radio game as an announcer and making his name in the world of local sports in various locations across Minnesota and North Dakota. He was the Sports Editor of the Williston Herald (Williston, ND) for over 30 years and continued to work as a columnist even years after his "retirement."
He left North Dakota with his wife, Linda, in 2012 to return to her hometown of Milaca, Minnesota to set up roots once again there. Tom was a proud father of three children and one granddaughter, as well as an uncle and great/great-great uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; his three children, Jennifer Kvamme, John Thomas Kvamme (Kimberly), and Jill Hoffman (David); his granddaughter, Emersyn Kvamme; his sisters, Barbara Torkelson (Lowell), Donna Paulson, Marlene Kvamme, and Sharon Wrobleski; and numerous nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, and great-great nieces/nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Denah (Simonson) Kvamme; and his sister, Norma Wrobleski; as well as nieces/nephews and in-laws.
Burial with full military honors took place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Memorial service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca, MN. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home - Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com
