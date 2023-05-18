Thomas A. Kvamme (1947-2023) was born in Benson, Minnesota to Norwegian immigrants and graduated from Benson High School in 1965. He joined the U.S. Navy and became a radio operator, floating into some of the most active areas of Vietnam during that war. Tom went to college at Normandale and Mankato State for journalism. He spent decades working in the radio game as an announcer and making his name in the world of local sports in various locations across Minnesota and North Dakota. He was the Sports Editor of the Williston Herald (Williston, ND) for over 30 years and continued to work as a columnist even years after his "retirement."

He left North Dakota with his wife, Linda, in 2012 to return to her hometown of Milaca, Minnesota to set up roots once again there. Tom was a proud father of three children and one granddaughter, as well as an uncle and great/great-great uncle.

