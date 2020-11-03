Therese Baker, age 85, of Princeton, formerly of Milaca, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1-1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Fellowship, 14238 9th Ave. SE, Milaca. A celebration of life will follow the service from 1:30-4 p.m. at the church. Therese Marie Baker was born January 28, 1935 to John and Adelaide (Wensmen) Herman near Gilman, MN. She graduated from Robbinsdale High School. Therese married Clarence Baker on May 28, 1955 and they later divorced. She worked at Crystal Cabinets until her retirement at the age of 70 years old. She loved to knit and crochet, square dancing, traveling, the Black Hills and going to the casino. She is survived by her children, Gail Weston of Milaca, John Baker of Arizona and Tom Baker of Milaca; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and sister, Mary Dieger of Sauk Rapids. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie; sisters, Bernice, Francis and Harriet and brothers, Joe, Clem, John and Vernon.
