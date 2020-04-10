Theodore “Ted” Meinders was born on July 5, 1939 to Theodore and Lillian (Suhl) Meinders. He attended District #8 Country School in Chippewa County, rural Montevideo, Minnesota, then Dawson High School. In 1959, they moved to a farm by Milaca, Minnesota. He ran the family farm and was employed with area farmers. In 1963, Ted was drafted into the United States Army. He served his country honorably until 1965. After his service, he drove semi for Archer Daniels Midland Company in Montevideo. Later, he moved to Fridley and was employed with H.B. Fuller/Monarch Co. in Minneapolis for many years until his retirement. On April 14, 1987, Ted was united in marriage to Janice Owen in Las Vegas, Nevada. After retirement, Ted enjoyed farm work, his Hereford cattle, dogs, cats, feeding birds and wildlife. On April 8, 2020, Ted passed away at Country Living Adult Foster Care under the care of Hospice in Henning, Minnesota. Preceding Ted in death are his parents, Theodore and Lillian; baby brother; and baby sister, Lorraine; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Owen; brothers-in-law, Robert Owen and Gordon Owen. Ted is survived by his wife, Janice; sister, Helen Reed; daughter-in-law, Deborah (John) Brunk; sister-in-law, Carol (Jerry) Loverink; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Burial will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota. Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Ted’s family a message of comfort and support. Arrangements provided by Belmont-Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Henning, Minnesota.
