Funeral services for Terry Allan Hopp age 70, of Ogilvie, formerly of Milaca, will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca with Pastor Barb Peterson officiating. Casktbearers will be Tyler Jones, Coleton Jones, Kali Jones, Chris Forbes, Greg Jones and Connie Herges. Interment with full military honors will follow at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock. Visitation will take place from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. Terry was born March 26, 1951 to William and Ada (Vugtaveen) Hopp in Princeton, MN. Terry grew up in Milaca where he attended school and graduated in 1969. Shortly after school, he enlisted in the National Guard, where he was active for 14 years. Terry worked for the State of Minnesota for 45 years doing maintenance. On November 24, 1972, Terry married the love of his life, Linda (Herges) Hopp and they were blessed with two children, daughter, Deb and son, Kurt. They built a farm together in Kanabec County where they actively farmed until 2020. One of his many accomplishments was attending and graduating auctioneering school. He enjoyed doing auctions in his spare time. Terry was a man of many talents. He enjoyed singing karaoke, playing cards, restoring tractors, making metal artwork, agate picking with friends and farming. His favorite passions in life were riding horses, being with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will always be remembered for his jokes, helping friends and family and giving advice (even when they didn’t ask for it). Our loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather is preceded in death by both parents and brother, Bill Jr. Terry is survived and deeply loved by his wife, Linda; daughter, Deb (Greg) Jones; son, Kurt; grandchildren, Tyler, Coleton (Danielle Neuman), Kali (Chris Forbes); great-grandchildren, Chloe Jones, and Karter, Kynley, Kendal Forbes; brothers, Rod (Donna) Hopp and Randy (Lori) Hopp; sister, Connie Flanders and many special nieces, nephews and extended family.
