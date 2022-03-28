Terrence "Terry" Dean Sieckert passed away March 27, 2022, at The Heights of Alamo in Alamo, TX, at the age of 78.
He was born October 15, 1943 to Ed and Helen Sieckert in Morgan, MN. Some of his accomplishments were graduating from Princeton High School, serving in the Navy, and working at Federal Cartridge in Anoka, MN for forty and a half years. In that time, he loved to fish, hunt, and work with any kind of wood. He loved to build anything. He made scroll clocks and sold them at craft sales.
Terry loved to travel. The family had a lunch wagon in which they went all over the state selling mini donuts, pop, and sno-cones. He loved to watch the kids' sports, school events, and music. After the kids grew up and got married, they traveled and started going to Texas for the winter.
In 2006, they bought a cute park model travel trailer in one of the many RV parks in South Texas. They started wintering in Texas and going to Minnesota in the summer at Camp Shamineau, where he enjoyed fixing things, mostly screen on all the buildings or whatever someone would ask him to fix.
In September of 2020, Terry found out he had cirrhosis of the liver. After a long battle, he peacefully went to sleep.
Terry married Janet Dahlquist and they had two children, Christopher and Sabina, who each had two children. Chris had Courtney and Jordan; Sabrina had Hunter and Julia. Chris married Tera (Anderson) then divorced. Then along came Kelly and her bonus children, Ethen, Madison, McKenzie, and Kennedy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Karen (Larry) Pope.
Terry is survived by his sister, Marlus (Norm) East, Randy (Crystal Olson) Sieckert; a son, Christopher; daughter Sabrina (Nathan) Ranweiler; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.