Teddy "Ted" William Schirck, age 74 of Maple Grove and formerly Milaca, passed away on December 2, 2022.
Ted was born July 20, 1948 in Carroll, IA to Margie and Delbert Schirck, and lived on a farm just east of town. Due to Delbert's unfortunate and untimely passing when Ted was only 8 years old, a new family was created a few short years later when Margie married Edward Pietig. Ted, and his sister Terri were blessed with three siblings from this marriage. Ted graduated from high school in Carroll, and moved to Bemidji, MN to attend college when he met Katherine "Kate" Rosch. They were married August 24, 1968 and settled in the Twin Cities where they raised their two boys.
While raising his boys and following their athletic endeavors, Ted enjoyed bowling in men's leagues, as well as with Kate in a weekly couple's league for many years. Ted spent much of his professional life as an employee of Medtronic where he developed lasting friendships that were built and spent on fishing trips that became golf trips as the years went on. After his boys were raised, he and Kate moved to Milaca where Ted retired.
In retirement, they enjoyed spending their summers at the lake, and the rest of the year keeping up with their boys and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards and games, doing the daily crossword and sudoku when reading the paper, as well as spending an occasional afternoon at the casino where he befriended many staff members.
Ted is preceded in death by beloved wife of 50 years Kate, parents, son Tim, and sister Terri.
He is survived by his son Ted (Tammy); grandchildren Jason and Sara Schirck; siblings Dawn (Mike) Cavanaugh, Jill Pietig-Hutchings (Michael Hutchings), and Jay (Laura) Pietig; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Mass held at 10:30 am on Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445. Visitation one hour prior to the mass at the church. Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ted's name to your favorite charity.
