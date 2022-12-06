Teddy "Ted" William Schirck

Teddy "Ted" William Schirck, age 74 of Maple Grove and formerly Milaca, passed away on December 2, 2022.

Ted was born July 20, 1948 in Carroll, IA to Margie and Delbert Schirck, and lived on a farm just east of town. Due to Delbert's unfortunate and untimely passing when Ted was only 8 years old, a new family was created a few short years later when Margie married Edward Pietig. Ted, and his sister Terri were blessed with three siblings from this marriage. Ted graduated from high school in Carroll, and moved to Bemidji, MN to attend college when he met Katherine "Kate" Rosch. They were married August 24, 1968 and settled in the Twin Cities where they raised their two boys.

