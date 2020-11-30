Sylvia (Van Dalen) Ledeen was born on July 30, 1925 in Platte, SD to Cathariemus and Dirkje (Van Zuidam) Van Dalen. The family moved to Pease, MN when she was a young girl and then to Milaca. She lived in Milaca until she entered the Princeton Elim Home in March of 2020. She passed away at Redeemer Health and Rehab Center in Minneapolis on November 28, 2020 at the age of 95. She married Donald Ledeen on Aug. 6, 1950 in Two Harbors, MN. They had two daughters, Donna and Debra. She worked at Milaca Mills, Fingerhut, Milaca Elim Home as a nursing assistant, and did Home Health Care for several people in the area. She enjoyed taking care of people and loved cooking and baking for her family. She was a hard-worker, helpful, and very generous. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1974; her parents; brothers and sisters, Nicholas Van Dalen, Mary Larson, Henrietta Miles, Dorothy Eckstrom, and William Van Dalen. She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Jim) Olson of Milaca and Debra (Craig) Johnson of Center Point, TX; grandchildren, Jennifer Danielson, Erik Olson, Emily (Matt) Shepherd, and Alex (Sarah) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Rylan, Kyrsten, Carly, William, Everett, and Amos; brother John (Pat) Van Dalen, and nieces and nephews. A private family service will take place at a later date.
