Susan L. Brey passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton, MN, at the age of 47. Susie was born on April 17, 1973, to Fred and Sandra (Williams) Van Hofwegen in Minneapolis. She graduated from Princeton High School and went on to study at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Minneapolis and then recently went back to school. Susie worked at Schu-Tran Transportation in Foley helping with medical transportation. Susie was hard-working and dedicated to her job, where she loved helping people in need. She was caring and kind to everyone she knew. Susie loved her friends and family hard and was selfless. She would always check in with others, even when they had not talked in a long time. She enjoyed baking and cooking and was known for her cakes and pies. She also enjoyed watching Netflix, gardening, and teaching others to cook. She was an amazing mom and best friend to her daughters, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed. Susie is survived by her daughters, Cearia Nelson of Foley and Arika Van Hofwegen of Boonville, IN; and siblings, Tony Brey, Mike Van Hofwegen, and Carol Walsh. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Donna Brey.
