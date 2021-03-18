Susan Caley Johnson, 92, of Edina, MN died peacefully March 14, 2021. Susie was born March 16, 1929, the youngest of four daughters, to Harold and Ruth (Reed) Caley. She grew up in Elk River, MN graduating from Elk River High School in 1947. Susie attended the University of Minnesota, where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma, majored in Home Economics, and became a life-long loyal Gopher fan. While at the U, Susie fell in love with her soul mate, Don Johnson (an Elk River classmate). Susie and Don were married September 1, 1951. After Don was honorably discharged from the Marine Corp, Susie and Don moved to Milaca, MN in 1955, where they raised their four children. They operated Milaca’s local lumber yard (Inland Lumber and Johnson Lumber). After retirement from the lumber business, Susie and Don moved to Edina, MN in 1979. Susie is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Mike) Seger, Jane (Tim) Johnstone; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Donnie; daughter, Nancy; along with many family members and friends. Susie’s daughters sincerely thank, with deep gratitude, Seasons Hospice House nurses and staff for their kind, gentle, patient and loving care of our mother, Susie. Special thanks to George Dunn, Patty Larson, David Kiel, and Mike Craine. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no funeral at this time. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Susie can be made to Seasons Hospice House, 5650 Weatherhill Road SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
