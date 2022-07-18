Susan (Bates) Anderson, age 68 of Cambridge, MN, born May 24, 1954 in Storm Lake, Iowa, died June 25, 2022 at the Hospice program at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Sue had a rare form of cancer with no cure. She donated her body to science at the U of M Hospital to hopefully help them find a cure.
Sue spent twenty years in the U.S. Army, and was a Gulf War Veteran. Sue was very proud of her service in the military.
Sue was a joy to be around. She loved to laugh and have a good time. Sue loved to crochet. Sue made many beautiful blankets for friends and family. Sue is remembered by her volunteer work for the community. Sue was loved by many, and most memorably loved for her care and love of friends and family.
Sue is survived by sister, Barbara (Bates) Ellis, Raheem and family; brother, Butch (Orville) Bates, Allison and family; sister, Joyce Michelle (Shelly Bates) Vedders, Harvey and family; sister, Georgia Bates; brother-in-law, Dave Stanley and family; brother, Steven Bates and family; sister, Michael Ann (Bates) Grams, Timothy and family; brother-in-law, Ken Larson; step mother, Karen Bates; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Sue is preceded in death by love of her life, Ron Conway, and Sue and Ron's dog, Bear; father, Orville Bates; mother, Patricia Bates; sister, Mary (Bates) Clark; brother, Donovan Bates; step sister, Pamela Stanley.
A memorial service is being planned for late summer.
