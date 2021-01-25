Sulinda “Sue” George lost her battle with cancer on December 22, 2020. Sulinda was born on November 1, 1965 at the Princeton Hospital to the late John and Ethel Cramer. She lived in the Pease/Foreston area. She graduated from Milaca High School and the St. Cloud Business School. Sulinda married Mark George of St. Cloud where they lived for a few years before moving to St. Charles, MO. Sue and her husband Mark loved to go hiking, fishing, canoeing and anything outdoors. Sulinda leaves behind a daughter Maegan and her husband Dan of England, granddaughter Elizabeth “Lily”, sisters Lucinda “Cindy” of California and Lorinda “Lori” of Ogilvie, MN, brothers Orin of St. Cloud, MN and Lorin Lee of Foreston, MN. Sulinda will be missed by her family, friends and relatives. Sulinda was preceded in death by her husband Mark, her parents, and mother-in-law. A Memorial will be held in the spring in St. Charles, MO. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to metavivor.org.
