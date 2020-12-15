Steven P. Smith, age 63 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his residence. He will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors. Steven Paul Smith was born on August 31, 1957, in Moab, UT, to Gerald and Carolyn (Burka) Smith. He was very proud to serve his country honorably for 8 years in the United States Army and then 4 more years in the United States Marine Corps. He was proud to successfully complete the Primary Leadership Development Course while he was in the military. After leaving the military, he worked as a Metal Fabricator at Thompson Tool & Die in Bradford for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and was an active member of AA, completing 25 years of sobriety. He was always generous and often donated to other veterans. He will be missed as a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. Steven is survived by his significant other, Catherine Smith; children, William Smith of Brainerd, Stephanie Smith of Zimmerman, and Andrew Smith of Brooklyn Park; step-children, Eric Michals and Jennifer Michals; grandchildren, Emily Smith, Dereck and Haylee Ranstrom, and Jaceylin Lattergrass; siblings, Michael (MaryJo) of Quartzside, AZ, and Kathy (Tim) Wixon of Clearfield, UT; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Carolyn; and siblings, Dennis Smith and Victoria Hubbard.
