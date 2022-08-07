Steven M. Mruz

Steve, age 61 of Big Lake, MN, passed away on Aug. 4, 2022 surrounded by family.
Preceded in death by parents Henry and Irene; and sister Elaine.
Survived by wife Karen; sons Andy, Tony, and Matt; grandson Braxton; brother Joe (Jeanette); sisters Laurie (Eric) and Patty (Tom); sister-in-law JaNean (Steve); nieces and nephews Mike, Josh, Jalyn, Nick, Renae, Jake and Seth; many aunts, cousins and friends including best friend of 55 years Mike (Janel) Anderson.
Steve grew up in North Minneapolis and attended Hamilton Elementary and graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1979. He married his sweetheart Karen Smith in 1984 and they were blessed with three wonderful sons. Steve spent his adult life doing what he loved most, working on boats and motors; he owned Pro-Tech Marine in Albertville for 17 years. He enjoyed anything sci-fi, action movies, cats, and being on the water. He especially loved spending time with his extra special grandson Braxton.
Memorial Service 11AM Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 with visitation at 10 AM at Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, 250 E Broadway, Monticello, MN, 763-295-2918. Picnic lunch to follow at Ellison Park, 913 E River Street, Monticello, MN.
