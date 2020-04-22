“You can call me judge, here,” longtime legal assistant Linda Neske remembered, “but when you see me in the grocery store, you better call me Steve.” That’s the kind of guy Steve was. He sat in the back. He didn’t want recognition. He wanted his actions to speak for themselves. Steve died on April 17, 2020, after a short battle with coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bethesda Medical Center. His death is a stark reminder to take precautions against this deadly virus. He was the first confirmed case and death in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. Steven Arlen Anderson was born in Minneapolis on May 13, 1954, to Richard and Florence Anderson. Born without a right arm (depending on who asked him, the arm was lost due to a bear attack or as a punishment for stealing), he never viewed this as a disability, but as an opportunity to figure out a new way of doing something. It never stopped him from doing anything. Author’s note: Steve would be frustrated that this obituary even mentions his missing arm, but it is the author’s belief that mentioning the arm is the only way of recovering it from the mouth of the ghost carp. Steve graduated at the top of his class from Patrick Henry High School in 1972, where he attained the status of Eagle Scout, was a trumpet player, and was a letter winner in football and track. He was the recipient of numerous academic awards. “We pushed each other,” said a long time friend about Steve. “He was extremely competitive but never wanted to show it and that showed in how well he did in school.” Steve is a graduate of the University of Minnesota (B.A., 1976 and J.D, 1979, Cumme Laude). “He was hard working but also knew how to have a good time,” said a classmate and longtime friend. “Despite his many accomplishments, he never bragged. He knew how to compartmentalize school and his personal life.” During this time, one of his crowning achievements was never losing in a foot race to Paul Larson. After law school, Steve joined Arnold and McDowell LLP. In 1984, Steve moved with his family to Princeton, Minnesota, where he established the firm’s northern office. There, he practiced estate planning and criminal law, and he acted as City Attorney for Princeton, Milaca, and a number of the surrounding communities. In his capacity as City Attorney, Steve was charged with prosecuting criminal proceedings and representing the community in their sometimes headline-making legal issues. Throughout private practice, Steve exemplified humility, professionalism, and care. He truly wanted to help. If a client did not have the money to pay his bill, he would say, “Pay me what you think is fair.” In true small town form, in one instance, this led to payment in corn. In 2006, after nearly 30 years in private practice and while a managing partner of what was then known as Anderson, Dove, Fretland and Van Valkenburg LLP, Steve was appointed by Governor Tim Pawlenty to be District Court judge in the 7th Judicial District of Minnesota, which spans the entirety of northwest Minnesota. Like many judges in rural areas, Steve was responsible for a wide variety of cases. Criminal law, civil litigation, family law: he handled everything. There, Steve was considered by all to be their “favorite judge.” He was known for his practical, wise, and fair approach. He presided over numerous high profile cases, including the infamous murder trial of Jeremy Hull, wherein Mr. Hull was convicted of murdering a Little Falls business owner and stealing his identity. Hull was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. “He was compassionate, but a realist about the human condition; willing to gamble on some defendants who were worthy of a break that perhaps might not be greeted with universal praise, but also wise about those for whom a gamble was a threat to the public,” said former partner of Steve’s firm and current Supreme Court Justice of Minnesota, Barry Anderson. “Because it was never about him, lawyers had an opportunity to argue their claims; he was confident in his knowledge, ability, and judgment, and no public demonstration of his intelligence or skill was required.” While attending school, Steve met his future wife, Karen Diersen, an odd, yet fitting pairing that defined the phrase “when opposites attract.” Steve will be remembered as the only one who was able to decode her true meaning. All his other accomplishments pale in comparison. They completed each other. He was the cook, and she was the cleaner. She would talk, and he would listen. When one was sick, the other was there. Together they raised their two sons, Christopher and Mark. As a family, they enjoyed fishing, spending time at the cabin on Green Lake, watching admittedly awful movies, and taking road trips. Steve did install his own dock every year and dug a well without incident. All other home improvement projects were an unstated opportunity to teach his sons about how they should use professionals to complete future home improvement projects, instead of doing it yourself. His sons ignored the lessons and followed in his path. Steve is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Christopher of Boston, MA and Mark (Doris Shen) of New York City, NY; grandchildren, Blythe, Beckett, Esme, and Clive; father, Richard; his nieces and nephews; and his friends, whom he considered family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Florence.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.