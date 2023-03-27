Stanley L. Hansen, of Albert Lea, MN, and formerly of Princeton, died peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children.
A Celebration of his Life will take place on Thursday, March 30, 2023, with visitation at 1:00 PM and the service at 2:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Burial will take place at Baldwin Township Cemetery following the service. Friends are welcome to donate a memorial tribute to the American Diabetes Foundation, www.diabetes.org, and/or the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org.
Stan was born to Leroy and Leona (Heggemeyer) Hansen on July 28, 1935, in Meadow Grove, NE. He attended Wayne State Teacher's College in Wayne, NE, where he was a four-year Varsity football letter winner. He also volunteered for the draft and served as a U.S. Army medic at Fort Sam Houston, TX, where he met his wife, Ruby (O'Brien).
Stan and Ruby were married May 18, 1958, and were inseparable partners for nearly 65 years. Stan had many passions and hobbies, but the driving force throughout his adult life were his four children, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Jaden, next to whom he will be buried.
He lived an active and busy life as a teacher, coach, and educational sales representative. Stan was deeply involved in the community, volunteering a large portion of his time to his church, his community, and doing whatever he could to help his friends and neighbors. He was also an active member of Princeton Lions Club for over 20 years, concentrating on raising money and recycling eye glasses to help improve the lives of others who also suffered from diabetes. Stan was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener throughout his life.
Stan is survived by his wife, Ruby; his children, Laurie (Dennis) Nord, Julie (Richard) Oliverius, Nancy Kotyk, and John (Tracy) Hansen; along with his, previously-mentioned, 43 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Hansen; sister-in-law, Fran of Peoria, AZ; as well as his sister-in-law, Kathy Hansen of Hastings, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Avis Walrod and Janice Fluegel; his brother, Rodney Hansen; five brothers-in-law, Jimmy, John, Buck, Paul, and Jerry O'Brien; and sister-in-law, Frances Korzekwa.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.