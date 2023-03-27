Stanley L. Hansen, of Albert Lea, MN, and formerly of Princeton, died peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children.

A Celebration of his Life will take place on Thursday, March 30, 2023, with visitation at 1:00 PM and the service at 2:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Burial will take place at Baldwin Township Cemetery following the service. Friends are welcome to donate a memorial tribute to the American Diabetes Foundation, www.diabetes.org, and/or the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org.

