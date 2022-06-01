Stan Kiel, age 72, of Foreston, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.
Memorial services held Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease.
Stanley Ray Kiel was born March 19, 1950, to Howard and Joyce (DeVries) Kiel. He was baptized as a member of the Pease CRC. He attended Pease Christian School through the eighth grade, graduated from Milaca High School after which he obtained his degree in Mechanical Drafting from St. Cloud Vocational School. He spent his entire career working for Pease Produce with his father and brother, Lyle.
Stan enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, bowling league and later officiating various youth sports. He loved watching the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Gopher Football. He enjoyed spending time with his partner of 30 years, Susie Berger.
Stan is survived by his mother, Joyce; partner, Susie Berger; daughter, Christine Kiel; son, Chad (Deena) Kiel; daughter-in-law, Erin Kiel; grandchildren, Olivia, Madilyn, Elliott, Whitney and Wyatt; his brothers, Duane, Lyle and Terry; his sisters, Lois (Dale) Droogsma, Margie (Destry) Kral and Bonnie (Paul) Mueller; also by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Travis Kiel (2016) and his father, Howard Kiel (2002).
