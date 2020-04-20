David Ross Wilken, affectionately known as Speed, was born on February 13, 1944 to Dorr and Evelyn Wilken in Kandiyohi County, Willmar Hospital. In 1948 his family moved to the Milaca area where he lived his remaining days. Speed died peacefully in his sleep at 11:25 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 76. A celebration of Speed’s life will be held at a later date. Speed graduated from Milaca High School in 1962, and held various jobs working construction, sales in an auto parts store, and as a mechanic. He also enjoyed deer hunting, reading, reminiscing about old times, conversations with family and friends with which he shared his witty sense of humor. Because of his love of reading, he could also play a wicked game of Trivia Pursuit! In June of 1970, Speed married Rose Shir, at which time he adopted her two children and had three sons during his 20 year marriage to her. Speed is survived by his children, Deb (Don) Ruis of Pillager, MN, Jim (Sandy) Wilken of Milaca, MN, Brian Wilken of Foley, MN, Mark Wilken of South Lake Tahoe, CA; six grandchildren, Matthew (Cayanne) Ruis, Kalynn Ruis, Mitchell Ruis, Dallas Ruis, Nick Wilken, Alexa (Wilken) Goldie; six great-grandchildren; and brother Ron (Pat) Wilken of St. Peter, MN. He is preceded in death by his son, Bradley in 1990; parents, Dorr and Evelyn Wilken; siblings, Ramona Wilken, Mary Siemers, and Paul Wilken.
