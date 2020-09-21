Skaidrite “Skip” Edite Albertson, age 76, of Blaine, formerly of Elk River, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock. She was born September 28, 1943 to Karlis and Anna (Rugevics) Valetins in Latvia. As a child she moved with her family to the United States. She was united in marriage to Ralph DeVries on February 2, 1962 in Milaca. Ralph passed away in 1966 and Skip later married Orrinan Albertson on January 14, 1972 in Hennepin County. She worked at E.S.D. doing light manufacturing for 30 years. Skip loved gardening and flowers. She is survived by her children, Paul (Carol) DeVries of Elk River and Vicky DeVries of Columbus, MN and granddaughter, Nicole Blalock. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, two brothers and her parents.
