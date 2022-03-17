Shirley Ann Rosenberg, age 84, of Milaca, passed away during the night on March 12, 2022.
Shirley was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on January 4, 1938 to Adolph and Anna Swanson. Shirley attended a one room schoolhouse from age 5 through 8th grade and then attended Milaca High School until her graduation at the age of 17 in 1955. She began her working career as a secretary in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota where she lived with her sister and several friends.
On February 2, 1958 she married her first husband, Jim Hornquist, and settled in Milaca. They had three children, Lynn, Dana, and Michael. Shirley stayed home to care for her children and occasionally worked as a secretary when someone in town needed her. In 1973, she attended the St. Cloud Beauty School and opened a shop in her home where she worked until she was 81.
Shirley reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Larry Rosenberg, after her husband Jim passed away. Shirley and Larry had over 25 years of fun; golfing, traveling, visiting relatives, and doting on grandchildren. She was always generous and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Shirley is preceded in death by her first husband, Jim and second husband, Larry.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lynn and her children, Ben, Anna, and Sam; son, Dana; son, Michael and his wife, Maria and their children, Greta, Ella, Clare, and Lucy; stepson, Mike and his wife, Molly and their daughter, Emelie and stepdaughter, Terre and her husband, Duke and their children, Vahlera and Daisy.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
