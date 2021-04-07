Shirley Lund

Celebration of life services for Shirley Jean (Mattson) Lund were held on Saturday, March 27, 2021. We honored her 86th birthday at the Evangelical Free Church in Fullerton, CA. Shirley was born March 27, 1935 in Reeder, ND to Bernard and Hilda Mattson. The family moved to a farm in Isanti County, MN. Shirley attended District 66 Country School for eight years and graduated from Milaca High School in 1953. Shirley worked in Minneapolis at Augustana Lutheran Home after high school. In the summer of 1959, she was introduced to Stanley Lund from Fosston, MN and they were married August 26, 1961. They moved to Long Beach, CA, where Stan was a teacher at Lakewood High School. Later they moved to Fullerton, where they purchased a home and Stan taught at Nichols Junior High. Shirley had a licensed child care in their home for over 20 years. Stan and Shirley started attending the Evangelical Free Church in Fullerton in 1990, where they would remain and be actively involved to this day. Shirley sang in the choir and they were part of the Family Fellowship, where they made so many life-long friends. The character of Shirley was compassionate, loving and supportive. She was a true prayer warrior. She was full of life, absolutely loved to garden and adored kids. She lived to serve others, she loved to cook and her meals were delicious. She enjoyed decorations and any holiday, event or gathering always had a theme. She loved to take pictures and videos. She was at all the kids’ and grandkids’ baseball, football, soccer and basketball games and major life events. She enjoyed music and loved to sing. But most of all, she loved Jesus. She is now singing in the choir in Heaven. We can’t wait for the day when we all will be together again. Where will you spend eternity? She is survived by her husband, Stan of 59 years; son, Bruce (Debbie) Lund; grandchildren, Eric and Adam; son, Carl (Monica) Lund; grandchildren, Titus and Shelby; daughter, Janel (Andrew) Hes; sister, Marlys (Marlyn) Wolbert; sister-in-law, Patricia Mattson; also by many nieces, nephews and other family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.