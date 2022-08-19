It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Ann Hubers, age 78, on August 8, 2022.
Shirley was born in Milaca, Minnesota on January 16, 1944 to parents Morris and Ruby Erickson (Miller). She was married to David Hubers of Pease, Minnesota on June 12, 1964, and they shared a wonderful life together. Dave and Shirley welcomed three daughters- Stephanie, Lisa and Christa-and enjoyed most of their life residing in North Oaks, MN and Naples, FL in the winter months. Shirley was a long-time member of Faith Christian Reformed Church, where she devoted time teaching Sunday school and Calvinettes, and enjoyed the company of lifelong friends. Fun-loving and social, she always enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, dancing, skiing, boating, walking at the beach and golfing. A generous and loving grandma to her nine grandchildren, Shirley loved attending their school and sporting events as their biggest fan. Her sweet nature was evident to anyone who met her, to know Shirley was to love her!
Shirley is survived in death by her her children, Stephanie Bardal (Tom), Lisa TerHaar (Keith), Christa Rymal (Travis); her grandchildren Brandon Bardal, Lyndsey Schmidt (Tyler), Jenna Bardal; Lydia, Rachel and Aaron TerHaar; Taylor, Mason and Chloe Rymal; as well as her siblings, Audrey Johson, Glenn Erickson (Nancy), Walt Erickson (Deanna), and Diane Erickson (Jerome Perry).
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Hubers (March 16, 2016), and we celebrate their sweet heavenly reunion!
An open house to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at North Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. Shirley has been laid to rest at Pease Cemetery in Pease, Minnesota.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.