It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Ann Hubers, age 78, on August 8, 2022.

Shirley was born in Milaca, Minnesota on January 16, 1944 to parents Morris and Ruby Erickson (Miller). She was married to David Hubers of Pease, Minnesota on June 12, 1964, and they shared a wonderful life together. Dave and Shirley welcomed three daughters- Stephanie, Lisa and Christa-and enjoyed most of their life residing in North Oaks, MN and Naples, FL in the winter months. Shirley was a long-time member of Faith Christian Reformed Church, where she devoted time teaching Sunday school and Calvinettes, and enjoyed the company of lifelong friends. Fun-loving and social, she always enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, dancing, skiing, boating, walking at the beach and golfing. A generous and loving grandma to her nine grandchildren, Shirley loved attending their school and sporting events as their biggest fan. Her sweet nature was evident to anyone who met her, to know Shirley was to love her!

