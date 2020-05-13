A private family memorial service for Shirley Hoskins, age 83, of Milaca, formerly of Hillman, will be held at a later date. Shirley Helen Hoskins was born September 13, 1936 to Forrest and Laverne (Anderson) Mott in Onamia, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Robert Hoskins at the Methodist Church in Onamia, Minnesota on April 12, 1952. To this union they were blessed with 12 children. After marriage, the couple made their home in Onamia, then moved to Wayzata, moved back to Hillman, and finally made their home in Milaca. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but her most important job was being a wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Shirley passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by sons, Robert (Nancy) of Milaca, Greg (Gail) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Brian (Kaylene) of Holland, Iowa, Steve (Marcy), Scott, Bruce (Michele), Dennis (Kelli), John (Kim) all of Milaca; daughters, Sally (Norm) Olson of Grand Rapids and Penny (Randy) Jernberg of Bloomington; 34 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Robert; daughter, Debbie Siemers; son, Tim; grandson, Greg II; and two great-grandchildren.
