Shirley Anne (Kooiman) Hanenburg was born September 30, 1931, to William and Rena (DeBoer) Kooiman in Chicago, Illinois. Her family moved shortly after to the Kooiman family farm near Pease, Minnesota, where she grew up. Shirley attended a one-room country school, Pease Christian School, and Milaca High School. She married the love of her life, Jerome Anthony Hanenburg on January 28, 1948. They farmed together for 50 years with their growing family near Pease, Minnesota. After selling the farm and retiring in 1997, Jerome and Shirley moved to Milaca, Minnesota, and spent more time traveling and wintering in Arizona. Shirley passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021, at the age of 89 years and 11 months. Shirley was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and was a great example to her children and grandchildren through the love and care she showed to them and others. She was active at Pease Christian Reformed Church, Pease Christian School, and a leader in 4-H for many years. Shirley’s greatest passion and joy was her family. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. We will miss her beautiful smile, strong hugs and tins of fudge. Many grandchildren have great memories spending time at the family farm. Shirley also enjoyed her flower gardens, caring for birds, singing, baking, cooking, and entertaining. She had a competitive spirit while enjoying softball, bowling, games and cards with family and friends. Shirley will be greatly missed by her children Jere Hanenburg, Willis (Denise) Hanenburg, Cheryl Anderson, Linda Hanenburg, Larry Hanenburg, and Doreen (Brian) Borntrager; 21 wonderful grandchildren; 30 beautiful great-grandchildren; sisters Donna and Beverly; and many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Lois and Adeline, husband Jerome, and beloved son Dennis Hanenburg. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Interment followed at the Pease Cemetery.
