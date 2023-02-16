Michelle Mary (nee Stevens) Eisenzimmer was born to Dorothy Stevens nearing the end of WWII on August 28, 1946. She was the only child of a hard-working Catholic Irish-American mother, and watched her single mother struggle to make ends meet for the two of them. This was in a time where such was harshly looked down upon. This birthed the fiery independent nature that many would come to know and love her for. She had a harder life than many, and had many obstacles to overcome. But she arose from the challenges with a tenacious spirit. One of her challenges was that she had come down with a bad bout of Shingles at a very early age, which affected her nervous system for many years later.

She attended parochial school in her early elementary years. First, Ascension in Minneapolis, then St. Agnes. Then from junior high at Humboldt she went to Mechanic Arts. She used to tell a story about the time she was given detention for something she didn't do. So, while cleaning the chalkboard behind her art teacher, she noticed a red jar of paint. Taking a paint brush, she painted the top of his head red. That was the perfect example of Shelly's feisty spirit.

