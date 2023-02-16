Michelle Mary (nee Stevens) Eisenzimmer was born to Dorothy Stevens nearing the end of WWII on August 28, 1946. She was the only child of a hard-working Catholic Irish-American mother, and watched her single mother struggle to make ends meet for the two of them. This was in a time where such was harshly looked down upon. This birthed the fiery independent nature that many would come to know and love her for. She had a harder life than many, and had many obstacles to overcome. But she arose from the challenges with a tenacious spirit. One of her challenges was that she had come down with a bad bout of Shingles at a very early age, which affected her nervous system for many years later.
She attended parochial school in her early elementary years. First, Ascension in Minneapolis, then St. Agnes. Then from junior high at Humboldt she went to Mechanic Arts. She used to tell a story about the time she was given detention for something she didn't do. So, while cleaning the chalkboard behind her art teacher, she noticed a red jar of paint. Taking a paint brush, she painted the top of his head red. That was the perfect example of Shelly's feisty spirit.
Getting severely sick in high school, she had to drop out. However, once better, she went on to help her mother, at their family restaurant. She worked hard, and held down jobs at Motorola, Minnesota Plastics as well as caretaking an apartment building to list a few. She almost completed beauty school the first time around but suffered a relapse from her illness. Hospitalized, she had to drop out. But, by then she had acquired many skills from her training, that she was hired to be a wig stylist. Not only that but she met Jim, while working at a place called the Filling Station as a waitress and bar maid. Looking over his sunglasses, he watched her dance on the floor and said, "Spin my wheels or what!" Months later they were married.
Together they shared and raised their three daughters, starting out in North Minneapolis and then moving the family north of Milaca in 74'. There Shelly learned how to be a country wife. She met every challenge headlong, and excelled at every task she set her mind to. She was a free thinker and a leader. She left this legacy to her daughters. She taught them to cook, sew, can, garden and care for the tiniest of God's creatures. She also talked to them at length about life and life's issues. It was from her that her daughters had a vivid understanding of what life was like back in the day. She was involved with her daughters in 4-H, helping any way she could. Not running from any challenge, she took up for great causes such as preventing the dumping of chemical waste in the local area, and organizing a bike-a-thon, just to mention a few.
Many knew her as the Ukrainian egg lady. Not only did she do many different eggs but would give these beautiful pieces of art as gifts. She would paint ostrich eggs to give as wedding presents. This was a skill she taught also to her daughters. She tended to have a steady hand when it came to the use of any kind of medium. And she would decorate banners and altar clothes for her parish she loved dearly.
Once her daughters were grown, she took time for herself, and finished night time high school, where she graduated from Milaca in 1986. A few years later, she went back to beauty school along with her daughter Shannon, and they became a mother/daughter duo in cosmetology. Eventually she went on to be the owner of Shear Beauty. She enjoyed travelling and camping or taking Sunday drives with Jim in the Impala. She loved her annual trips to St. Augustine Florida with Jim. She also loved her trip across the pond to where she was able to see Rome, Naples, Pompeii, take a few train rides through Italy, and take a trip to Ireland, where she walked through castles, old abbeys, monasteries and Irish graveyards.
Shelly also made sure everyone knew they were welcomed at the farm, and reminded them always that the coffee pot was on. She loved visitors and the farmhouse was always bustling on the weekends, with family and friends.
Shelly passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia.
She is survived by her three daughters, Shannon Lawrence (Brett Johnson), Vonni Berg (Robert Swanson), Teresa Eisenzimmer; as well as her grandchildren, Kathleen Labarre, Robert Berg (Lelyan), Michael Berg (Stephanie), Mary, Anna and Christy; her great grandchildren, Nora Labarre, Finn Labarre, Lucy Labarre, Tommy Berg and Joey Berg; and sister (BFF), Joan Juve Hodgson.
She has been preceded in death by her beloved James Dale Eisenzimmer, her mother Dorothy Haley, mother and father-in-love Elsie and Jake Eisenzimmer, brother-in-law Edward Eisenzimmer, "brother" Gene Okins, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. We pray her reunion with them will be one of great joy, peace and love.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Milaca. Burial followed at the parish cemetery.
