Sharon "Shari" L. Sandberg, age 76 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 29, 2022, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Father Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in St. Edward's Cemetery in Princeton.

