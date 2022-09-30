Sharon "Shari" L. Sandberg, age 76 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 29, 2022, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Father Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in St. Edward's Cemetery in Princeton.
Sharon Lee was born to Merlin and Margaret (Alickson) Wicktor on August 18, 1946, in St. Cloud. She grew up in the Princeton area and graduated from Princeton High School in 1964, where she met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Kenneth John Sandberg. They were married on August 26, 1967, in Princeton. Shari worked as a secretary for various companies throughout her career including ISL (Investors Sindicate Life) Insurance, Lingle's Dentistry, and Westling Manufacturing for many years.
Shari was an amazing person and could always bring a smile to your face. She loved traveling with Ken and especially enjoyed spending time in Jamaica. She was an avid card player and always played "Golf" with her family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time in nature and in her flower garden. Above all else, she will be dearly missed as an amazing daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.
Shari is survived by her husband, Ken of Princeton; sister, Shirley (Gordon) Anderson of Roseville; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jerome (Phyllis) Sandberg of Princeton, MaryEllen (Myron) Erickson of Roseau, Thomas (Ida) Sandberg of Princeton, and Julie Rich of Cannon Falls; and many nieces and nephews that she loved very dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ardis (Richard) Almberg and Janice (LaVerne "Butch") Soll; and brother-in-law, Brian Rich.
