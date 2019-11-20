Sharon J Peterson

Sharon J. (Sjoberg) Peterson, age 77, of Onamia, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Elim Home in Milaca. She is survived by her brother Richard (Judy) Sjoberg of Mora, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Sharon. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
