Sgt Lynda YellowBird-Steele, 68, of Princeton MN, made her final journey with her family by her side on November 24, 2019. Lynda was born January 12, 1951 to Charles and Sarah Steele in Scottsbluff, Nebr. Lynda achieved her AA in American Indian studies in 1984, joined the Minneapolis Police Department on June 2, 1986 and was promoted to rank of Sergeant on Feb. 7, 1999. She retired from MPD on June 4, 2011 and enjoyed her retirement years spending time with her family, her treasured dogs and winning at the casino. Lynda is survived by her daughters Shannon and her husband Journey RedBrook of Duluth, MN and Malahn and her husband Richard Ament of Superior, WI; and six grandchildren, Aidan, Jordan, River, Conri, SummerRain and Whispers. Lynda is survived by her siblings Cleo Herrera of Osseo MN, Sandra Steele, and Charles Steele of Gallup, NM and many nieces and nephews. Lynda was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Sarah and siblings, Faye YellowBird-Watson, Mary YellowBird Steele-Exendine, Myla Steele, Dennis YellowBird-Steele, Robert YellowBird-Steele and Richard YellowBird-Steele. A life celebration and memorial will be held in Minneapolis at a later date per Lynda’s wishes.
Sgt Lynda YellowBird-Steele
To plant a tree in memory of Lynda YellowBird-Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.