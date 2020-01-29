Memorial services for Selma Erlandson, age 84, of Milaca, will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Private interment will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Selma Erlandson was born May 7, 1935 to Frank and Eleanor (Wilebski) Jaszcak in Hallock, MN. She grew up in Hallock and graduated from high school there. Selma was united in marriage to Gerald Erlandson on November 21, 1962 in Minneapolis, MN. The couple made their home in Minneapolis and later moved to Spring Lake Park and Andover, before moving to Milaca. Selma worked for the Pillsbury Company and the City of Coon Rapids. She enjoyed golfing and quilting. She passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. She is survived by her husband, Gerald of Milaca; son, Thomas (Christine) Erlandson of Eagle, NE; daughter, Ann Erlandson of Aitkin; grandchildren, Trey Erlandson and Tyler Erlandson both of Eagle, NE; brothers, Ted (Ruth) Jaszcak of Aitkin and Vernon (Jayne) Jaszcak of St. Cloud; also by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Selma Erlandson
