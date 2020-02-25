Scott James Skelton passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 2020 in Maui, Hawaii at the age of 60. Scott was born on September 29, 1959 in Rush City, Minnesota to Leon and Jeannette (Bauer) Skelton. He grew up in North Branch, Minnesota and graduated from North Branch High School in 1978. After high school, Scott attended Bemidji State University where he studied pre-Pharmacy. He later attended the University of Minnesota Pharmacy School, graduating in 1985 with a Pharmacy degree. In the summer of 1981, Scott met his future wife, Denice while working at the Minnesota State Hospital in Cambridge, Minnesota. They joined in marriage on November 1, 1986 and have lived in Princeton, Minnesota since then. Their marriage was blessed with two children, daughter Megan and son Matthew. Scott considered it a privilege and his greatest joy to watch his children grow. Just as his father before him and his brother Joel, Scott worked as a Pharmacist. Scott began his career at Cambridge Medical Center in May of 1986 and continued to work there his entire career. He loved working in the Pharmacy and assisting in the Emergency Department in the early days of his career. Scott was passionate about patient care; he spoke about his work with passion, enthusiasm and pride. He felt very fortunate to work with an extremely close-knit group of co-workers who were his second family. Those who knew Scott will remember his passion for his family, golfing, fishing, hunting, skiing, traveling, gardening, cooking, good food, and spending time with friends. Scott was an avid golfer who participated in the Purple Hawk’s Early 18 league for over 30 years – tee time 12:38 p.m. every Thursday! He also enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in Canada. Scott was most at home when he was at Berry Lake. He often spoke of how he felt closest to his parents there. Some of his most favorite memories were from his time at “the lake” with family and friends. Scott prepared a “Sunday” dinner almost every Sunday for his family. He enjoyed cooking good food and sharing it with his family. He liked to share his passion for food and cooking with his children so they could carry on family traditions started by his parents. Scott is survived by his wife, Denice; daughter Megan, her husband TJ and grandson Bennett of Zimmerman; son Matt of Maple Grove; brothers Joel Skelton and Gary Skelton; sister Jan Parsons as well as many other extended family members and good friends. A memorial service is planned for Friday, March 6th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. The service is at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow at Trinity Crossing.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.