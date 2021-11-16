Scott "Fish" Allen Torgerson, age 60, born October 6, 1961 - Hoffman, MN. He died on November 8, 2021 - Monticello, MN.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents; George and Donna (Larson) Torgerson.
He is survived by his wife, Dee (Deanna/DeDe Pangerl) Torgerson; children, Kayla Torgerson and Jake (Mandy) Torgerson; 2 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Jeff (Lynn) Torgerson, Craig (Nanci) Torgerson, Denise Torgerson; Mother/Father in-law, Jerry & Doris Pangerl; Brother & sister in-laws; and many nephews/nieces, great nieces/nephews, cousins, aunts/uncles, and close friends.
Out of concern for our family & friends health and safety during this time due to COVID, we have decided that it is best to not have an in-person funeral or celebration of life at this time. His family is putting together a memorial video that we will share on his Caring Bridge site www.caringbridge.org/visit/scotttorgerson at a later date.
Memorials can be made to your favorite charity in his honor or if you would like to assist his family, you can contribute to his Go Fund Me site: https://gofund.me/a56dc583 for Scott Torgerson.
Arr. Peterson- Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway PO Box 815, Monticello, MN 55362, 763-295-2918 Full obituary can be found at website: https://www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
