Scott Douglas Salgren, age 51 of Milaca, MN, passed away on January 12, 2022, at Abbott NW Hospital.
Scott was born on May 8, 1970, to Douglas Salgren and Bonnie (Christensen) Schutt in Edina, MN. Scott enjoyed spending his younger years at his Grandpa Edward and Grandma Alice's farm. He grew up to be a loving husband and father. He was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness. Scott enjoyed many interests, including BBQing, riding motorcycle, puzzles, painting and sewing. He was always eager to learn new things. He loved dumpster diving and tinkering in the garage. Above all, he loved road tripping and spending time with his family. He especially treasured being a grandpa. Scott was known for his uniqueness, his kindness, his selflessness, and his patience. He was ALWAYS there for anyone at any time! Scott was one of a kind and touched the hearts of anyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
Scott is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 30 years, Lauri; his three daughters, Allissa, Kaydi, and Hailey; eight grandchildren; his parents; and two siblings.
He was preceded in death by his little brother, Shane and his grandparents.
