Sandra "Sandy" Marie Ryan

Please join us for a Memorial Service on October 15, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, Bock, Minnesota.
Her spirit departed its earthly shell on June 11, 2022, following complications of a transplant surgery.
Sandra was born on May 18, 1956, in Langdon, North Dakota. She was the fourth of six children born to Yvonne and Ronald Ryan. Sandra was very young when her family moved from Hannah, North Dakota to Milaca, Minnesota in 1958. She was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical Free Church in Bock, MN, where her mom was the Sunday School teacher. She grew up on a dairy farm, learning strong work ethics at an early age and loving animals, especially fond of the kittens. She attended elementary classes at a small school in Bock, MN. She spoke fondly of her early school memories and stayed in touch with many of her classmates throughout her lifetime. She rode the bus with her three older siblings and was sure to report all findings to Mom and Dad when she got home. Always being a courageous soul she enjoyed many farm adventures with her cousin, Bradley Ryan. Sandy loved to read, remembered every detail and was a brilliant student. She graduated early with honors from Milaca Senior High in 1974.
Sandra lived with great determination, big career goals and the wisdom to accomplish it all. Upon graduation, she left the small town and set off on adventures with best friend Sandy Olson, landing in Salinas, California. Sandy was working in management with Smith Barney/Shearson by the time she was 20 years old. As a result of her hard work, her career advanced quickly and she soon found herself in the role of Vice President with Walker Energy, making her move to Houston, Texas in the 1980's. Sandy found her niche in Investor Relations and was successful in leading her company affiliates to top analyst offerings and high performing stock positions.
She held prominent positions with Coastal Corp., Howell/Anadarko and GulfTerra/El Paso Corp. She was an established communication powerhouse in the oil and gas movers and shakers.
Sandra loved to travel and immerse herself in new cultures. She lived in Paris, France and reminiscenced of special Ireland memories through her breathtaking photos. She celebrated her Irish heritage with her second family at Kenneally's Irish Pub, making cheers with a Guinness and playing on the dart league. She was also a longtime member and contributor to the Houston Irish Society and the Houston Blues Society. She was known to celebrate a trip around the earth with a birthday éclair.
After leaving the corporate world, she started her own successful business known as Ryan Works LLC. Sandy had two green thumbs and found joy in planning and growing beautiful, flowering gardens. She enjoyed finding treasures at estate sales and giving them a new home.
Sandra led and lived with impeccable strength and prevailed after Hurricane Allison destroyed her home in 2001. She rejoiced in completing the daily NYT crossword puzzle and never missed a chance to share her sharp-witted humor. Sandy was a cancer survivor and her recent battle with serious medical issues showed her courage to remain positive and persevere.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Yvonne and Ronald Ryan, brothers Ronald (John) Ryan and Frank Ryan, sister-in-law Rita Ryan and nephew Dustin Bergh.
She is survived by sisters Muriel (George) Boyer, Jackie (Frank) Ryan, Barbara (Charlie) Ryan and brother Randy (Sherry) Ryan, and husband Doug Chasteen; many nieces and nephews, cousins and beloved members of the Houston Irish Society and Houston Blues Society. Sandra passed before being able to meet her great niece LakeLynn Marie, her namesake. She is sadly missed by her two feline friends Lily and Skittles.
She will remain forever a blessing to all whose lives she touched with her beautiful kindness, wisdom, spot-on humor, magic and infectious smile. Please continue to honor her legacy by living your life to the fullest and finding humor and positivity in the midst of life's challenges.
