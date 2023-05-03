Sandra Boe

Sandra Helen Boe, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 1, 2023.
Born on October 26, 1936 to Ray and Edna Priebe, Sandy called Princeton, MN home for more than 50 years. She found joy in the simple things, saw the good in everyone and lived a life with no regrets. Simply, to know her was to love her.
Sandy's most admirable quality was her ability to love. The matriarch or, "Rose," of her family, it was truly a gift to watch Sandy love each of her children and grandchildren just as they needed to be loved. To call her Mom or Grandma meant knowing you were loved wholly and completely. It was her life's work and her enduring legacy.
Sandy is survived by her three children: Douglas (Charla) Boe, Nancy (Scott) Hintz, and Steven (Teresa) Boe; her six grandchildren: Amy Boe, Cole and Ethan Hintz, and Makayla, Dontae and Amaya Johnson; and two sisters: Linda (Gordy) Meyer and Suzanne Onstine.
Sandy is preceded in death, and now lovingly welcomed to heaven, by her parents and husband, Robert Boe.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, her family encourages you to donate to your favorite environmental cause and take a minute to enjoy the beauty of nature in her honor - nothing would make Sandy happier.
