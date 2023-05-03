Sandra Boe

Sandra Helen Boe, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 1, 2023.

Born on October 26, 1936 to Ray and Edna Priebe, Sandy called Princeton, MN home for more than 50 years. She found joy in the simple things, saw the good in everyone and lived a life with no regrets. Simply, to know her was to love her.

