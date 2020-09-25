Memorial services for Sandi Marudas, age 66, of Milaca, will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment follows at Wendell Hill Cemetery. Sandra Mae Marudas was born February 17, 1954 in Milaca, Minnesota to Gordon and Marian (Pearson) Sundsvold. She grew up and graduated from Milaca High School in 1972. She was Region 4 Dairy Princess in 1973. She graduated from Fairview Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis in 1975. She worked at Fairview Hospital in Milaca and Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. She also worked in Onamia and Foley as a school nurse. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family. Sandi also enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. She passed away September 22, 2020 at the M Health Fairview Hospital in Princeton. Sandi is survived by her children, Maria Marudas of Milaca, Molly (Jason) Schwartz of Milaca, and Jason (Chantal) Marudas of Milaca; grandchildren, Chase, Callie, Daija, Violet, Eli, and Leo; great-grandchildren, Myla, Brayson, and Bella; siblings, Larry (Jean) Sundsvold of International Falls; nieces, Heather (Justin) Ebel of Ash River; and great niece, Ellie Ebel. She was preceded in death by her parents and aunts, Violet (Lud) Johnson and Lorraine (Elmer) Anderson.
