Ruth Ann Kampa, age 64, of Peoria, IL, went home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2022. She passed away at her home in Peoria.
Ruth Ann McKibben was born February 13, 1958 to William and Ida Mae McKibben in Milaca, MN. She graduated from Milaca High School as valedictorian and from Metropolitan State University. She grew up on the family dairy farm north of Foley. After high school, she worked as an administrative assistant in Minneapolis for many years. Ruth battled valiantly through a multitude of medical issues. She received a kidney transplant from her sister, Corinne in 1997 and another kidney from her brother-in-law, Peter in 2006.
Ruth was an amazing Christian woman and wife. She was a big blessing to others and made them better for being around her. Her loving, kind, endearing, indomitable spirit was evident to all and that spirit lives on. Ruth will be greatly missed and she will not soon be forgotten.
Ruth was the beloved wife of David Michael Kampa. She is also survived by her mother, Ida Mae McKibben; brother, Paul and sisters, Laurie, Corinne, Elaine, Julie and Kris.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11 AM First Baptist Church, 280 Highway 23 East, Milaca, MN. Public visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Lunch will be served immediately after the funeral followed by burial at Lone Pine Cemetery near Morrill, MN.
