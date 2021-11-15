Ruth L. Christianson of Milaca, Minnesota, passed away on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, at Milaca Elim Meadows at the age of 99. Her desire was to be Home with her Lord and Savior.
The funeral service will be held Friday, November 19 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Milaca, with Pastor Timothy Bauer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 23. The family asks that all attending the funeral please wear masks.
Ruth Lydell Helmers, born on October 5, 1922, in Waco, Nebraska, was the daughter of Louis Helmers and Sarah Heineke Helmers. She graduated from high school in Thayer, Nebraska. In 1944, she graduated as a registered nurse from The Bryan Memorial School of Nursing, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Ruth served as an Army nurse in the Army Nurse Corps during WW II. While in the service, she met Gerald Christianson and they were married on April 21, 1946.
Ruth continued her nursing career until retiring in 1984. A caregiver at heart, Ruth shared this gift throughout retirement at Elim Meadows, and later as a resident there. She was a Chaplain's helper, visiting, reading Scripture and praying with residents.
Time with immediate and extended family, and church involvement were Ruth's priorities. Other interests included reading and quilting and sightseeing.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald, and sister Marge Walstrom.
She is survived by sons Gary (Ruth Ann) and Jon (Joyce); grandchildren Ryan (Amy) Christianson, Bria (Scott) Homstad, Joshua (Aja Heinlein) Christianson and Deanna Christianson; great-grandsons Robbie, Matthew, Ryan, and Charlie Christianson.
