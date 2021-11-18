nee Pohlmann
Age 66 of Elk River
Preceded by mother Katharine; brother Karl; brother-in-law Frank; nephew Timothy; and niece Alicia.
Survived by father Kenneth; husband of 39 years, Stephen; children Katharine, Kristofor, and Kirstin (Matthew); grandsons Karl and Mark; siblings Kristine, Luther (Giselle), Andrea (Kenneth); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life service 11AM, Monday, Nov. 22 with visitation one hour prior to service at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 401 8th Ave. S., Princeton. Interment Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Donations may be made in Ruth's name to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Bell Tower Fund.
