Rozanna died at the age of 67 peacefully in her home in Princeton, MN on March 27, 2021. She was born to the late Dale and Vivian (Carlson) Buffington in Oceanside, CA on February 17, 1954. She attended and graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School. Rozanna had recently retired, but had worked as a laborer in manufacturing at Plastech in Rush City for over 15 years. Prior to that, she owned Rozy’s Dusty Eagle in Dalbo, which she sold in 1994. Rozanna enjoyed spending time with her children and grandson, gardening, quilting, crocheting, picking strawberries and making jam. She was her happiest being with her family playing cards or yard games. Rozanna is survived by her daughter, Amy (Scott) Grafenstein of Cambridge; son, Daniel (Catherine) Corgard of New Brighton; grandson, Ethan Corgard; sisters, Lucinda (Ronald) Monson of Dalbo, Patricia Okafor of Princeton; and brother, Michael Buffington of Braham along with nieces and nephews. Rozanna was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Vivian and her niece, Ifeoma“Ify” Okafor. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, for Rozanna F. Corgard on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
