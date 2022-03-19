Rosemarie Ryberg, age 83, of Foley, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.
Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church, Oak Park. Rev. Jeff Starnes will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Rosemarie Ryberg was born November 10, 1938 in Princeton, MN to Jens and Marie Peterson. She married Maurice " Morrie" Ryberg in Princeton on January 11, 1958. Rosemarie had numerous jobs from working for Fingerhut in Princeton, Federal Cartridge, Twin City Arsenal, Miller Insurance Company in St. Paul, Foley Bakery and for the Foley Hardware store from April 1, 1980 to March 2020. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds that visited, especially hummingbirds and yellow finches and loved buying new Ford vehicles. She was a gifted cook and baker and also a talented seamstress. She was proud to get the role of being a grandma and later, a great-grandma.
She is survived by her husband, Maurice "Morrie" Ryberg of 64 years; children Mark (Meg) Ryberg, Scott Ryberg, Kimberly (Roger) Ripplinger; grandchildren, Danielle (Brian) Baker, Cassidy (Kris Demarais) Rothfork, Taylor (Shana) Rothfork; great grandchildren, Leighton and Jensen Baker, Crew and Keaton Demarais and Rorie Rothfork; half-brother Frank Schmidt and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents; half-siblings, Toots, Katherine, Donald and Alvin.
