Rose Ann Hubbell, age 85 of Princeton, died on Tuesday December 1st, 2020, at Princeton Elim Care. Due to the Covid Pandemic there will be no services at this time. A private burial will be in the spring. Rose Ann was born February 6th, 1935, in Hayward, WI, to Henry Willam & Christine (Herman) Henk. On September 2nd, 1953, she married William (Bill) Hubbell son of Arthur & Almina (Lester) Hubbell. Rose Ann met Bill when he came out of military service (Korean War). He was the milk truck driver at the time. They moved to Minnesota in 1957. Rose & Bill had 9 children during their marriage. Rose sewed for Berman Buckskin 1970-1973 and Griswold Manufacturing 1975-1978. She then worked for Land O’ Lakes in Dalbo from 1978-1983. She started her own sewing company in 1983; Hub-bell Winterwear. She enjoyed all her customers. She is survived by her 9 children: Cecilia Meyer, Elesha (Curt) Bemis, Ralph Hubbell, Angel (Terry) Strandlund, Sirilla (Larry) Wuollett, Crystal (Darrell) Rasmussen, Polly Clark, Vicky Hubbell, Marlene (Dean) Larson, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brothers Louie (Louise) Henk, Lawrence (Shirley) Henk, Andy (Roxanne) Henk, sister Betty Nelson, sister in laws Charlene Henk and Sue Henk. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, sister Esther, brothers Buddy and Bernard, son in law Grady Clark, brother in law Gary Nelson. Rose was in the Elim Home for over 8 years. It became her home. The staff & workers at the Elim Home were her family. Thank you to the Elim Care workers for their love and care of our Mother. Rose will be missed by all!
