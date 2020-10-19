Ronald Leonard Bergquist (Berggie) was born July 4, 1932, in a Model A car on the way to a hospital in Minneapolis, MN, to Harold L. and Hilda J. Bergquist. On October 6, 2020, he went home to Heaven to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was 88. He graduated from White Bear Lake, MN, high school in 1950. After attending a college in St. Peter, MN, for 2 years, he began working at Dayton’s in Minneapolis. On May 17, 1954, he trusted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. He enrolled at Northwestern Bible College, Minneapolis. Ron served in the Navy Reserve 6-1/2 years, and active Army 2 years. He was honorably discharged in April 1959, then returned to Northwestern College, graduating in 1962. He enrolled at Central Baptist Theological Seminary, Minneapolis, graduating in 1966 with a Master of Divinity degree. On June 25, 1960, Ron married the love of his life, Mona Peterson. He pastored First Baptist Church, Lake Benton, MN, 4 years and Bethel Baptist Church, Burlington, WI, 18 years. In 1988, they moved to Lake Elmo, MN. He retired from Reell Precision Mfg. Corp., Vadnais Heights, MN, in 2001. They purchased a home in rural Princeton. Ron is survived by Mona his loving wife of 60 years, sisters Mary Jo (Joanne) Koos, Duluth, MN, and Nancy Bell, Jacksonville, FL, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Delores Knobel, brother Harold John (Johnny), infant twin brothers, one niece and one nephew. A public graveside service was held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Nicholas Cemetery in rural Princeton.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.