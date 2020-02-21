Ronald Anthony Brown

Ronald “Buz” Anthony Brown, age 83, of Princeton passed away February 20, 2020. He made his home and hobby farm in Princeton in 1969 and raised his family there with his wife Deanna. Ron helped his wife in her weaving business for many years. He was known as an antique car enthusiast and was a member of Minnesota Street Rod Association. Ron enjoyed the outdoors and spent time deer hunting and fishing with his wife and children. He valued the many years he spent as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Princeton Congregation. Family was the most important thing in Ron’s life. He will be remembered as making his family feel important and loved. Ron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deanna; children, Anna Marie (Chris) Launer, Teresa Pullins, James (Cindy) Struntz, Joel (Kathleen) Struntz, and Aaron Brown; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Laura Brown, three brothers and two sisters. A memorial service will be held for Ron on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with a visitation an hour prior to the service at the Princeton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3425 Rum River Dr. N.
