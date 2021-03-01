Ronald A. Wetter, age 78 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at home. Ronald was born October 9, 1942 to Leander Sr. and Bernice (Gustafson) Wetter in Waverly, MN. He graduated from Buffalo, MN High School in 1960. In 1969, he married Jeanne Lehne. They had two sons, James and Chad. In 1991, Ron married Carrie Sabin. They enjoyed Square Dancing, playing cards, gardening and farming. Ron was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Nowthen Engine Club. He enjoyed his family, especially his son Chad and grandchildren Aaron and Halee. Ron is survived by his wife Carrie of 29 years, his son Chad (Samantha), grandchildren Aaron and Halee, brother Leander (Mary) of Buffalo, sister Karen of Denison, step children, nieces and nephews plus many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Leander Sr. and mother Bernice and his son James.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.